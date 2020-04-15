ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation tells WAND News it's conducting an investigation related to a residence in Assumption.
Agents were seen on scene Wednesday, taking pictures of vehicles, and going in and out of the house.
A spokesperson from the FBI office in Springfield tells WAND News that it is an active police investigation, but could not give additional details. The FBI says there is no threat to public safety at this time.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND News for the latest as we work to get more information.