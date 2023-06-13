PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — The FBI searched a house in Paris on Tuesday.
Agents were on the scene in the 700 block of Tenbroeck Street before noon.
WAND reached out to the FBI who confirmed that they were conducting "court authorized activity" but would give no further details.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
