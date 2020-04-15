ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is at a home on Sarah street in Assumption.
The FBI tells WAND News that it is an active police investigation but could not give details into the nature of the scene. The evidence response team for the FBI is responding. Agents on scene were taking pictures of vehicles and going in and out of the house.
The Christian County Sheriff's office is also assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND News for the latest as we work to get more information.