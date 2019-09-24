SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - FBI agents were in Springfield for what they are calling "law enforcement work."
According to NBC Chicago, Federal agents executed search warrants at multiple locations tied to Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval.
Agents were at his district office in Cicero, Illinois and Blueroom Stream confirmed at least six FBI agents at Sandoval's Springfield office in the Illinois State Capitol.
"FBI personnel are engaged in an authorized law enforcement activity at the Illinois State Capitol," a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Chicago office said in a statement, declining to comment further.
Last month Sandoval drew outrage after photos surfaced from a political fundraiser. The photo showed an attendee pretending to shoot someone wearing a mask of President Donald Trump.
The FBI searches are part of a long string of searches at various locations tied to state and political leaders.
According to NBC Chicago, the home of Kevin Quinn and Ald. Carrie Austin were raided earlier this year. Chicago Ald. Ed Burke was indicted in May on multiple charges of corruption.