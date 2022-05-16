HARVEL, Ill. (WAND)- FBI Springfield is seeking information regarding an act of arson at a pipeline repair site in Harvel, IL.
According to officials, around midnight on April 21, 2022, someone gained access to an excavator owned by Vance and Associates, Inc. using it to destroy a trailer and a sandblaster.
The FBI reports the subject(s) then set fire to the excavator and a semi-tractor trailer resulting in several hundred thousand dollars of damage.
Vance and Associates is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
If you have information regarding this incident call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, email: springfield@fbi.gov, or contact Macoupin/Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 800-352-0136.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.