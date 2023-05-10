(WAND) - The FBI is warning people of a growing elder fraud problem.
The Internet Crime Complaint Center's 2022 Elder Fraud Report showed an 84-percent increase in total losses to seniors from the previous year's report.
Much of this is attributed to investment fraud involving cryptocurrency.
Seniors are often targeted for financial fraud crimes.
According to a report, more than 88,000 victims over the age of 60 reported losses of $3.1 billion.
Illinois residents reported total losses of over $75 million. This places it 10th in the state-wide ranking.
"Crimes against the elderly target some of the most vulnerable people in our society," said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. "When criminal steal the hard-earned life savings of older Americans, we will respond with all the tools at our disposal. But in addition to our investigative efforts, the FBI is dedicated to stopping the exploitation of our seniors through community outreach and education."
The following advice is given to seniors to avoid becoming victims:
- Shred credit card receipts and old bank statements
- Disconnect from the internet and shut down your device if you see a pop-up message or locked screen. Pop-ups can be used to spread malicious software.
- Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door service offers
- Do not give out your personal information via the phone, mail, or internet unless you initiate the contact
- Talk over investments with a trusted friend, family member, or financial advisor
- Make sure all computer anti-virus and security software and malware protections are up to date
- Require all plans and purchases to be in writing
- Don't pay in advance for services
- Don't pay for services via prepaid gift cards or cryptocurrency
- Resist the urge to act quickly or secretly
If you believe your or someone you know has been a victim of elder fraud, report it HERE.
