(WAND) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to get the public’s help with obtaining identifying an unknown woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The woman is known only as Jane Doe 43.
Initial video of the unidentified woman shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019.
Jane Doe 43 is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
