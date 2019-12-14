CHARLOTTE, N.C (WAND) - FBI agents arrested a man for stealing nearly 90,000 in cash while he worked at a Wells Fargo Bank.
In a federal indictment, investigator said there were 18 instances where 29 year-old Arlando Henderson stole cash from a bank vault then later deposited the money into his own account in an ATM.
The FBI says Henderson also destroyed certain documents and put fake entries into the bank's book to cover up the money he stole.
The FBI arrested Henderson in San Diego where he will appear before a federal judge.
Henderson is charged with two counts of financial institution, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement and misapplication and 12 counts of making false entries and transactional money laundering.
He could face up to 40 years in prison and pay more than a million dollars in fines.