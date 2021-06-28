WASHINGTON (WAND)- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announces the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has awarded a $322,299 Connected Care Pilot Program grant to provide video visits and remote treatment to low-income and veteran patients suffering from opioid dependency and mental health conditions.
The Heritage Behavioral Health Center's pilot project revealed there is an estimated 5,500 patients in Macon and DeWitt counties, 71% of whom would be low-income patients.
According to the FCC, Heritage's project was selected because of its focus on mental health efforts for the low-income population in its community.
"Congratulations to Heritage Behavior Health Center on receiving a FCC Connected Care Pilot Program grant that will allow them to expand care to low-income and veteran patients," said Davis. "This grant, in particular, will allow them to reach these important populations utilizing video visits and remote treatment. This means patients will have expanded opportunities to access quality healthcare."
