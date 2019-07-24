(WAND) - The Food and Drug Administration is asking a breast implant maker Allergan to recall its textured implants after the agency found a higher risk of cancer linked to them.
38 countries have already recalled the implant due to a higher risk of breast implant associated-anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL, a cancer of the immune system.
The FDA also updated the number of cases to date.
Worldwide, there are now 573 cases. 481 of those are attributed to Allergan implants. 33 women have died.
The FDA does not recommend that asymptomatic women with textured breast implants have them removed.
Symptoms of BIA-ALCL include swelling, pain and skin irritation.
Out of the 400,000 women who get breast implants each year, it is estimated about one in ten has textured implants.