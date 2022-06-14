SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - An FDA advisory committee is considering authorizing the use of covid-19 vaccines in children as young as 6 months.
Moderna is currently only authorized for adults, but the panel will discuss approving it for children aged six through 17 years old.
Advisors are also considering extending the authorization to kids as young as six months for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
If approved, the CDC will have to make the final decision. Shots could begin going into arms as soon as Friday.
"Some are very excited, and there's some... adults, you know, some want it and some don't," said Gail O'Neill, Director of the Sangamon County Department of Health.
Children do well with COVID-19 generally, said the medical director at St. John's Children's Hospital, Douglas Carlson, but they still have a risk of severe consequences.
Carlson recommends talking to your healthcare provider about any concerns you have. If you decide to vaccinate your child, he recommends having a conversation with them about it.
"For parents of the kids that are 2,3, [or] 4 years old... this is a way to help them be able to you know, stay in school and not get sick," O'Neill said.
"Once they get a little older, the parents could explain to the children that have had a lot of vaccines and then start to understand maybe not to call it a shot to call it more of a vaccine and it's protection preventing them from getting really sick from some of the illnesses," she added. Of course, it's still a shot, so kids will appreciate the any fun a parent can add to the experience.
"We'd comfort them. We do the usual things to keep our environments and our outpatient practices happy and healthy, and as little pain as possible," Carlson said.
