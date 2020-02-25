(WAND) - Federal authorities sent a warning to Jimmy John's after its ingredients were tied to past illness outbreaks.
A warning letter sent to the company by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday was obtained by The News-Gazette Tuesday. In it, the FDA said Jimmy John's "engaged in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers".
The FDA pointed out Jimmy John's was linked to five E. coli or Salmonella outbreaks from 2012 to 2019, and federal officials said while the company took corrective action on those, they need to see "information demonstrating long-term, sustainable corrections".
James North, president of Jimmy John's, said sprouts are now off the menu as a precaution. The company must respond in 15 business days, and the FDA said there may be action to curtail Jimmy John's operations if there is no answer by then.
Inspire Foods purchased Jimmy John's in 2019. Founder Jimmy John Liautaud stepped down and became an adviser as part of that deal.