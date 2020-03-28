The U.S Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of a new COVID-19 test that could give patients results in less than 15 minutes.
Abbot, the creator of the test, said it can deliver results *in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes."
Other tests that have been approved take hours or days.
According to Abbot and the FDA's authorization letter, the technology being used for the new test is similar to the one used in rapid flu tests.
Abbott said it is ramping up production to deliver 50,000 tests to the U.S. health care system starting next week.