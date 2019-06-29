(WAND) - An important alert for pet owners has been issued. Dogs could potentially be at risk of developing canine heart disease based on the type of food they eat.
The FDA has identified 16 dog food brands possibly linked to reported cases of dilated cardiomyopathy, known as “DCM.” It can cause congestive heart failure in dogs.
Dog diets containing peas, lentils, seeds or potatoes as the main ingredients were most frequently tied to the issue.
So far, the FDA isn't asking companies to recall their products yet.
Here’s a list of the dog food brands in question:
- Acana
- Zignature
- Taste of the Wild
- 4Health
- Earthborn Holistic
- Blue Buffalo
- Nature's Domain
- Fromm
- Merrick
- California Natural
- Natural Balance
- Orijen
- Nature's Variety
- NutriSource
- Nutro
- Rachael Ray Nutrish