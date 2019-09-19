DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is launching a criminal probe looking into the link between vaping and lung disease while taxes could soon be imposed to stop kids from using vaping products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 530 confirmed or probable vaping related lung diseases in 36 states. Seven people have died including one in Illinois.
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND News he will introduce the Tobacco Tax Equity Act which will slap a federal tax on e-cigarettes and vaping products. The tax would be used to make those products more expensive resulting in fewer children and teens using them.
“Vaping really targets kids and as the taxes go up on the product the sales to kids go down,” Durbin told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “We even have ten-year olds and eleven-year olds that are vaping now. It’s time to make it more expensive for them to get engaged in the dangerous conduct.”
Durbin says his legislation would put tougher restrictions on the retailers and sellers of e-cigarette and vaping products.