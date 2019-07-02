(WAND) - The Food and Drug Administration is listing 16 brands of dog food that may be associated with a heightened risk of heart failure in dogs.
Some veterinarians are already advising against "grain free" dog foods.
The FDA is investigating more than 500 reports that appear to show connections between dog foods that are marketed as "grain free" to canine dilated cardiomyopathy.
This is the first time the FDA has identified specific brands.
The brands are ordered by the number of cases linked to them, which ranged from 67 to 10:
- Acana
- Zignature
- Taste of the Wild
- 4Health
- Earthborn Holistic
- Blue Buffalo
- Nature’s Domain
- Fromm
- Merrick
- California Natural
- Natural Balance
- Orijen
- Nature’s Variety
- NutriSource
- Nutro
- Rachael Ray Nutrish
Most of the reports were associated with dry dog food formulations.
“We’re not saying don’t use these brands, we’re just telling pet owners to work directly with their veterinarians because we’re still investigating,” Lindsay Haake, a spokesperson for the FDA, said.
The majority of the cases have been in dogs, but there have also been some cases in cats.
Heart failure is a known issue for larger breeds of dogs, such as Great Danes and German Shepherds. The breeds most frequently reported to the FDA for the heart disease were golden retrievers, mixed and Labrador retrievers.
Recently, the condition started showing up in smaller breeds. It caught the attention of veterinarians and the FDA, because it is not as common.
“For us at Penn, we started to see cases in late 2017 that stuck out as unusual because they were in smaller breeds such as springer spaniels and beagles that you don’t typically see with canine dilated cardiomyopathy,” Gelzer said.