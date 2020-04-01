(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requesting that all manufacturers withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidnine drugs, like Zantac, from the market now.
The FDA said the impurity in some ranitidine products could cause unacceptable levels, especially if the product is stored over time and stored at higher than room temperatures. As a result of this immediate market withdrawal request, ranitidine products will not be available for new or existing prescriptions or OTC use in the U.S.
“The FDA is committed to ensuring that the medicines Americans take are safe and effective. We make every effort to investigate potential health risks and provide our recommendations to the public based on the best available science. We didn’t observe unacceptable levels of NDMA in many of the samples that we tested. However, since we don’t know how or for how long the product might have been stored, we decided that it should not be available to consumers and patients unless its quality can be assured,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “The FDA will continue our efforts to ensure impurities in other drugs do not exceed acceptable limits so that patients can continue taking medicines without concern.”
NDMA is a probable human carcinogen (a substance that might cause cancer).
In 2019 the FDA found NDMA at low levels in commonly used ranitidine products. Usually the low levels would not lead to cancer. However, the FDA said sustained higher levels of exposure may increase the risk of cancer in humans. At the time the FDA did not have enough evidence to recommend users to stop taking the OTC.
New FDA testing and information from third-party laboratories showed that the NDMA levels increase even under normal conditions of storage. The FDA also said the NDMA levels have been found to increase significantly if the product is stored at a higher than room temperature. Testing also showed that the older a ranitidine product is, or the longer the length of time since it was manufactured, the greater the level of NDMA.
Notices to manufactures of the request to withdraw the product have been sent out.
To date, the FDA’s testing has not found NDMA in famotidine (Pepcid), cimetidine (Tagamet), esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) or omeprazole (Prilosec).
