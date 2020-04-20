(WAND) - Many Americans are questioning, should I wipe down my food packages I get at the grocery store?
If you've been nervous about this question the Food and Drug Administration has some reassuring news.
The FDA recently reiterated guidelines advising shoppers that there is a very low risk of the virus being transmitted in this way because here are no confirmed reports or any evidence that it's possible to get coronavirus from food or food packaging.
FDA has heard your concerns about shopping for #food safely. We want to assure you there is currently NO evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the #COVID19 . More food shopping info here: https://t.co/fYSYA9TH2R— FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) April 16, 2020
"We want to reassure consumers that there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,'' the FDA wrote in a news release. "This particular coronavirus causes respiratory illness and is spread from person-to-person, unlike foodborne gastrointestinal or GI viruses, such as norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food."
While the FDA says there's a low risk of getting coronavirus from groceries or packaging, here are some tips for those looking to take extra precautions.
- When you get home, use a disinfectant wipe on food packaging. Make sure you don't use any such wipes on the food itself.
- Leave your groceries out for 24 hours, or more, to kill any live virus that may be on package surfaces.
- If you are unable to perform the first two steps, put the groceries away and wash your hands thoroughly immediately afterward.
