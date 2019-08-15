(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners not to feed their pets certain lots of Texas Tripe Inc. raw pet food.
Samples from some lots tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.
Texas Tripe Inc. has recalled 35 lots for each of the 23 product varieties.
The contaminated pet food is a serious threat to humans and animals.
The Office of the Texas State Chemist collected 23 finished product samples at Texas Tripe Inc. Of the 23 samples, 16 tested positive for L. mono and/or Salmonella.
The recalled Texas Tripe Inc. products are sold frozen in 20-pound and 40-pound cases.
These products are manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. and are sold direct to consumers online and by phone.
Recalled products have been sold directly to consumers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
|List of Products Recalled by Texas Tripe
|Lot Numbers
|1. Texas Tripe Ground Turkey Necks
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|2. Texas Trip Chicken Tripe Complete
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|3. Texas Tripe Ground Chicken w/Bone
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|4. Texas Tripe Shepherd's Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|5. Texas Tripe Chicken/Pork/Salmon with Egg
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|6. Texas Tripe Chicken Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|7. Texas Tripe Green Tripe
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|8. Texas Tripe Phat Katz
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|9. Texas Tripe Senior Pro
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|10. Texas Tripe All-Star Bully Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|11. Texas Tripe Beef Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|12. Texas Tripe Duck-Rabbit
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|13. Texas Tripe Goat Tripe Complete
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|14. Texas Tripe Boneless Chicken Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|15. Texas Tripe Turkey Pork Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|16. Texas Tripe Beef Tripe and Ground Rabbit
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|17. Texas Tripe Boneless Beef Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|18. Texas Tripe Coarse Ground Beef with Bone
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|19. Texas Tripe Wolf Run Plus
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|20. Texas Tripe Turkey Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|21. Texas Tripe Pork Blend
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|22. Texas Tripe Beginners Choice
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
|23. Texas Tripe Wolf Run
|19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
List of FDA sampled products that tested positive for Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes (as of 8/13/19):
- Texas Tripe Chicken Blend - Lot 19196-6
- Texas Tripe Pork Blend - Lot 19190-09
- Texas Tripe Beef Blend - Lot 19191-05