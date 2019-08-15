dog food

(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners not to feed their pets certain lots of Texas Tripe Inc. raw pet food.

Samples from some lots tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Texas Tripe Inc. has recalled 35 lots for each of the 23 product varieties.

The contaminated pet food is a serious threat to humans and animals.

The Office of the Texas State Chemist collected 23 finished product samples at Texas Tripe Inc. Of the 23 samples, 16 tested positive for L. mono and/or Salmonella.

The recalled Texas Tripe Inc. products are sold frozen in 20-pound and 40-pound cases.

These products are manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. and are sold direct to consumers online and by phone. 

Recalled products have been sold directly to consumers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. 

List of Products Recalled by Texas TripeLot Numbers
1. Texas Tripe Ground Turkey Necks19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
2. Texas Trip Chicken Tripe Complete19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
3. Texas Tripe Ground Chicken w/Bone19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
4. Texas Tripe Shepherd's Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
5. Texas Tripe Chicken/Pork/Salmon with Egg19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
6. Texas Tripe Chicken Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
7. Texas Tripe Green Tripe19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
8. Texas Tripe Phat Katz19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
9. Texas Tripe Senior Pro19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
10. Texas Tripe All-Star Bully Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
11. Texas Tripe Beef Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
12. Texas Tripe Duck-Rabbit19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
13. Texas Tripe Goat Tripe Complete19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
14. Texas Tripe Boneless Chicken Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
15. Texas Tripe Turkey Pork Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
16. Texas Tripe Beef Tripe and Ground Rabbit19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
17. Texas Tripe Boneless Beef Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
18. Texas Tripe Coarse Ground Beef with Bone19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
19. Texas Tripe Wolf Run Plus19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
20. Texas Tripe Turkey Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
21. Texas Tripe Pork Blend19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
22. Texas Tripe Beginners Choice19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182
23. Texas Tripe Wolf Run19148, 19149, 19150, 19151, 19152, 19153, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19159, 19160, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19166, 19167, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19173, 19174, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19180, 19181, 19182

List of FDA sampled products that tested positive for Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes (as of 8/13/19):

  • Texas Tripe Chicken Blend - Lot 19196-6
  • Texas Tripe Pork Blend - Lot 19190-09
  • Texas Tripe Beef Blend - Lot 19191-05