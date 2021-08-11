(WAND) - The Food and Drug Administration plans to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.
The FDA plans to amend emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow this third dose. A panel of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers met in July and urged action to be taken allowing extra doses for adults who are immunocompromised.
Many patients in such a health situation are still vulnerable to the virus after they are vaccinated, doctors said, because they might not be able to mount an effective immune response after two shots.
The CDC reports about 2.7 percent of U.S. adults are immunocompromised. It isn't clear which specific groups would get coverage with the action the FDA is expected to take.
The advisory group plans to meet Friday, at which time it could vote on whether to officially recommend a third shot for the immunocompromised population. Doctors can't start prescribing extra doses without the panel's approval.
Votes like this one only occur after the FDA takes regulatory action, NBC News said.
