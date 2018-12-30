US. (WAND) - Certain antibiotics may lead to painful and sometimes deadly damage to the body's main artery warns the FDA.
Fluoroquinolone antibiotics might raise the risk of an aortic dissection, and people who are already at risk should be cautious about taking those antibiotics, the FDA said.
These medicines include Ciprofloxacin (Cipro), Gemifloxacin (Factive), Levofloxacin (Levaquin), Moxifloxacin (Avelox), Norfloxacin (Noroxin), and Ofloxacin (Floxin).
A USFDA review of these drugs found the antibiotics can increase the risk of rare, but serious ruptures or tears in the main artery of the aorta. These tears, called aortic dissections, or ruptures of an aortic aneurysm can lead to dangerous bleeding or even death,” the FDA said in a statement.
The FDA says the new risks identified will now be posted on the labels of the medicine, warning people of the potential risk.
Patients should call 911 or get to an emergency room if they feel symptoms of an aortic dissection, including sudden, severe, and constant pain in the stomach, chest or back, the FDA said.
“Be aware that symptoms of an aortic aneurysm often do not show up until the aneurysm becomes large or bursts, so report any unusual side effects from taking fluoroquinolones to your health care professional immediately,” the FDA said.