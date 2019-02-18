(WAND) - The FDA is taking steps to try and make drugs more affordable to the public by making sure more generic medications are available.
The FDA reports there are several hundred branded drugs that do not have any generic competition. This keeps prices high.
"We've been taking new policy steps at the FDA to support downward pressure on drug prices by helping to clear a path for more efficient generic development. In doing so, we know that various factors may influence a manufacturer's decision to develop and market a generic drug," the FDA said.
Some drugs are harder to genericize, because they are complex drugs and are more difficult to copy.
The FDA is working to reduce barriers to generic development and lower the cost of generic entry.
The FDA plans to work over the next year to better advance additional policies to promote generic competition for drugs.
The FDA is going to issue additional guidance documents for developing specific complex generic medicines.
The FDA will provide incentives for developing generic versions of drugs that face little or no competition.
Designation of a drug as a CGT (Competitive Generic Therapies) can be granted to a company submitting an application for their generic drug when there is inadequate generic competition for that drug. The designation provides certain incentives for the industry to develop generics for drugs lacking competition that have been designated as CGTs.
Companies can submit requests to designate a drug as a CGT at the time of submitting an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) or at any time before the original ANDA submission. The FDA may expedite the development and review of an ANDA for a drug that is designated as a CGT.
Getting that designation can translate to a number of benefits for companies, including product development meetings with the FDA to discuss specific scientific issues or questions they may have such as proposed study design or alternative approaches.
If a CGT designation is granted, the application may be eligible for a 180-day period of marketing exclusivity provided the applicant is the first approved ANDA for that CGT and meets other conditions.