DECATUR, Ill (WAND) February is national heart month. The Prairie heart Institute of Illinois has 5 tips for a healthier heart this year:
1. Stay active: this can be as simple as taking a walk!
2. Get tested, especially if you are in the 35-55 age range and you have family history of heart issues.
3. Be aware of your mental health, make sure you have people to talk to and confide in when you are anxious.
4. Eat heart-healthy foods. Whole-grain and low-fat foods are recommended.
5. Practice gratitude, it can keep blood pressure low.
Dr. Amit Dande, a cardiologist at HSHS, says many people have put off going to the doctor for their heart during the pandemic. He says not to put that off, because it can cause more complications later on.
