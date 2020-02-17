SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Mont, and the goal is to spread awareness and stop dating abuse before it starts.
According to Love is Respect.org, one in three teens in the United States will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become an adult.
Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Mary Beth Ray said she see younger and younger clients coming in because of dating violence.
"We hear a lot about domestic abuse in married couples (or between) partners, but a lot of people don't realize the same type of violence can happen in a dating relationship," Ray said. "A lot of times it can start with isolating them from friends and family. It's controlling them in subtle ways, not wanting them to go out and do things, telling them what to wear, how they should do their hair."
According to Ray, abusive relationships are all about control, and in her opinion, an increase in anxiety in younger people is what's driving that control.
"The anecdote to anxiety is control," Ray said. "We have more young people with anxiety, thus more of a need to control someone else, and it's showing up in that dating violence (and) is more prevalent now."
Ray said there are signs of abuse parents can look out for.
"Signs like, your teen isn't talking to you as much as they used to, being more secretive, defending the relationship," Ray said. "They may become withdrawn."
She said the most important thing to remember is that once the abuse starts, it rarely gets better.
"It just gets more and more intense," Ray said. "The control increases. If there is violence, that increases, humiliation, criticism, that all just tends to get worse and worse."