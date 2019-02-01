Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Federal employees at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site are concerned there will be another government shutdown this month putting their paychecks in jeopardy.
Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, met with those employees Friday to assess the impact of the recent shutdown. Workers at the Lincoln Home site are employed by the National Park Service. While Davis is still optimistic there will be an agreement to avert a second shutdown he understands why workers are concerned.
“Shutdowns are some that I am not in favor of,” Davis said. “We haven’t seen enough progress to make you feel any better about not being put in that exact same situation again.”
Davis also met with federal employees at the Greenville Federal Correctional Institute-Training Center on Friday afternoon. He is scheduled to hold a similar session on Monday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport-Terminal, 2nd Floor Conference Room at 10am.