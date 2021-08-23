FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Federal disaster assistance has been approved for people affected by recent major flooding in Ford County.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a request from Illinois for assistance to help people and businesses. Nine to 11 inches of rain fell on Aug. 12 in Gibson City, damaging homes and leaving community members in need. Cleanup efforts led by Team Rubicon then began, and donations are being accepted for locals.
“This disaster declaration will provide an additional level of support for the residents and businesses in east-central Illinois and I want to commend the U.S. Small Business Administration for their expedient response,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The State of Illinois will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to aid Ford County and its residents as we ensure the region makes a full recovery.”
To be eligible for an SBA declaration, a county must have at least 25 homes and/or businesses sustain major, uninsured losses of 40 percent or more. A joint damage assessment was performed by the SBA, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local officials on a joint damage assessment to provide necessary documentation to apply for federal funding.
Physical, economic injury and home disaster loans are available to storm survivors. Officials noted a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be established in Ford County to help walk storm survivors through applying for loans. It will be located at the Gibson City Fire Department (115 S. Lawrence St., Gibson City). Hours of operation include:
In addition to the Ford County assistance, the SBA declaration makes low-interest, long-term loans available to people and businesses in the contiguous Illinois counties of Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, McLean and Vermilion.
Applicants can apply online and get more disaster assistance information by visiting this website. They can also call the SBA Customer Service line at (800)659-2955. Completed applications can be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration Processing and Distribution Center (14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155).
