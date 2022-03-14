SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, H.R. 3684, should help make Illinois roads safer, according to Illinois State Police.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will not only make safer America’s roads and bridges, but it contains provisions that will prevent driving under the influence and distracted driving fatalities,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Every life saved means one less family - mothers, fathers, children - spared the unspeakable grief of losing a loved one to a traffic-related crash.”
On Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion legislation into law. The money will be used to cover many area of importance for the renewal, revitalization and reframing of America's infrastructure. In addition, the new law targets expansion and innovation of transportation safety and technology.
“I was proud to be able to work with advocates to include several provisions on vehicle safety in the final Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including drunk driving prevention technology, collision warnings, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings,” stated US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. “The law also requires automakers to improve seatback safety to prevent injuring children and update car hood and vehicle bumper standards to protect pedestrians and cyclists in case of an accident. These improvements will prevent thousands of vehicle accidents and save many lives in Illinois and across the country.”
In 2020, there were 1,196 fatalities on Illinois roadways, according to Illinois State Police. In 2021, that number rose to 1,371. As of March 11, 2022, there have been 188 fatalities in the new year.
“Through the hard work of our troopers and our partners, we are trying to make zero fatalities a reality, but we know it can’t be done alone. That’s why the progress achieved through the collaborative work of U.S. Rep. Schakowsky, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation is more urgent than ever," said Kelly.
As a result of this new law, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will be developing a standard to take effect in the next three years that will require all new passenger vehicles manufactured in the future to be equipped with advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology. This federally mandated technology is due to take effect no later than 2026 – 2027. Automakers will be required to implement performance monitoring systems such as outside lane assist cameras and sensors, as well as internal equipment that will track head and eye movement.
For Shelia Lockwood, this legislation can't come soon enough. In June 2018, he son Austin was killed in a DUI crash.
"For mothers like me who lost someone to a drunk driving crash, the day when technology finally keeps impaired drivers off the road can't come soon enough," Lockwood said.
H.R. 3684 also supports and bolsters the Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, in each state. The Move Over Law mandates that when any vehicle approaches an emergency vehicle or any vehicle stopped along the roadway with its hazard/emergency lights activated, the approaching vehicle must slow down and move over.
