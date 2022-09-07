DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has started a three-phase project to enhance and modernize the School of Nursing facilities and technology.
Millikin received a federal grant of $2 million that will be used to start the first phase of the project, which includes construction of a simulation lab facility inside West Towne Square.
"This is the kind of educational experience that will catapult our students and graduate students into terrific jobs," said President Jim Reynolds, Millikin University.
Features of the simulation laboratory facility include:
- Obstetric and pediatric simulation lab
- Health assessment lab
- Collaborative graduate learning space
- Debriefing rooms
The project’s initial phase includes the development of student spaces and faculty offices.
"The School of Nursing has been widely disbursed through the years. We moved into the science facility years ago, but now we are very happy to have our own space," said Elizabeth Gephart, Associate Professor for the School of Nursing.
The project is expected to cost a total of $4 million. Millikin University will continue fundraising efforts for the $2 million needed to complete phases two and three, while phase one will start with the federal funds.
"This is a great opportunity to combine my love for Millikin University, as an alum, with the opportunity to put my money that I could director, your tax dollars, and put it back to work in our communities," said Congressman Rodney Davis.
Congressman Rodney Davis hopes the new facility will address the nurse and nurse educator shortage.
"We've got to try to figure out how these facilities are going to attract new nurse educators that will open up the slots necessary to get students to come and be able to become nurses."
The School of Nursing’s project is divided into three phases:
- Phase I: Construction of a simulation lab, health assessment workroom and offices on the first floor of West Towne Square
- Phase II: Addition of offices in second floor of West Towne Square
- Phase III: Development of classrooms and offices on the second floor of Millikin Institute
According to the university, construction will start in November and is expected to be completed by Summer 2023.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.