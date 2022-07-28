WASHINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Senators announced nearly $519,000 in funding for rural EMS agencies.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Thursday, $518,916 in funding for several rural fire and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies in Illinois.
The funding, which was created through Durbin’s Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs (SIREN) Act, will go toward supporting EMS agencies in training and recruiting staff, conducting certification courses, and purchasing equipment.
“Across Illinois, rural EMS agencies are first on the scene to respond to community emergencies, the opioid crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. But for EMTs to properly respond to these emergencies, we must ensure they are equipped with the necessary supplies, training, and steady funding to support their operations,” said Sen. Durbin. “I worked hard to pass the SIREN Act to meet the needs of EMS agencies as they care for their communities. I hope to see today’s grant recipients put this federal funding to good use.”
“EMS agencies that serve rural parts of Illinois are often lifelines in times of emergencies and these first responders have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Duckworth. “I’m proud to help announce these resources to help ensure that the agencies administering these crucial services have the equipment, staff and resources they need to continue serving their communities.”
Under this announcement, these agencies will receive the following grant amounts:
- Jersey Community Hospital District: $193,453
- Amboy Ambulance & Fire Protection District: $125,463
- Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services: $200,000
The SIREN Act was signed into law in 2018 as part of the Farm Bill.
