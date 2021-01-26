WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden's administration is ordering 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, which the president said could be enough to fully vaccinate every American by the end of summer.
The deal the president is looking to secure would involve 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and another 100 million from Moderna. NBC News reports this order would be made available in the summer of 2021.
This 200 million adds to the 400 million the two companies previously committed to providing the United States. The purchase is expected to be confirmed soon, President Biden said.
The network reports this new agreement would keep the U.S. from needing to rely on other manufacturers delivering new vaccines. Former President Donald Trump's administration was looking for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca products coming to market and did not order more Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna doses.
Data from Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine is expected in the coming days, the company said.
In addition to the new ordered doses, a 16 percent boost to deliveries to U.S. states in the next three weeks is expected.
