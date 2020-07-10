SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A federal grand jury has indicted four men in separate, unrelated cases of trafficking child pornography.
The defendants include two registered sex offenders from Decatur and two from Rantoul.
Those charged include:
- Christopher L. Bailey, 39, of the 500 block of Center St., Decatur. Bailey is a registered sex offender. He is charged with two counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography.
- Tyler D. Jeffrey, 27, of the 2100 block of Roosevelt Ave., Decatur. Jeffery is a registered sex offender and is charged with one count of transportation of child pornography.
- William K. Armstrong, 25, of the 1100 block of Falcon Dr., Rantoul. Armstrong is charged with one count each of transportation and possession of child pornography. He was previously arrested and charged on June 12, 2020. The charge alleges Armstrong possessed about 30 video files of minors, including toddler-aged children and prepubescent minors, engaged in sexual activity with others.
- Dwayne White, 55, of the 1300 block of Briarcliffe Dr., Rantoul. White is indicted on two counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested and charged on June 19, 2020. Police said White possessed images of prepubescent minors, aged 7 to 10 years old.
Bailey and Jeffrey were both initially charged by the Macon County State's Attorney and made appearances on July 9 before detention hearings were scheduled on July 13.
Initial trial dates for Bailey and Jeffrey are on Sept. 8, 2020.
Armstrong and White are scheduled for arraignment on July 22.
