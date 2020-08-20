(WAND) - A federal judge has sided with New York state prosecutors who are trying to access President Donald Trump's accounting records for a grand jury investigation.
Trump has argued that he has presidential immunity from the inquiry.
The ruling by US District Judge Victor Marrero. "Justice requires an end to this controversy," Marrero wrote.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office has been investigating whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state laws in connection with hush money payments made to women alleging affairs with Trump.
The investigation has also looked into whether business records filed with the state were falsified and if any tax laws were violated.
Trump had sued Vance to stop the grand jury subpoena of his accounting firm Mazars USA for years of his records.
The judge said the case was no longer valid and should be thrown out.
The President will be able to appeal Thursday's ruling.
