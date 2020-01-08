URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sued the city of Champaign over alleged excessive force by police just saw a federal lawsuit where he accused Urbana police of retaliating against him get denied.
Matt Rush, a former Champaign police officer, was accused of excessive force against Benjamin Mann. Rush had been named in as many as four excessive force lawsuits in 2014 and at one point filed a civil suit against Chief Anthony Cobb. In 2017, he and Champaign reached an agreement for a $50,000 payout in exchange for his grievances being dropped and a promise to never again be a Champaign police officer.
Mann was paid $225,000 by Champaign in a settlement over his excessive force accusations against Rush.
The News-Gazette reports Mann and his girlfriend, Samantha Wade, claimed they were retaliated against for standing up to Champaign police regarding Rush and filed a federal lawsuit. They were seeking damages on 11 counts, which included accusations of retaliation, false arrest, fabrication of evidence and illegal search. The alleged police actions that led to the lawsuit occurred in 2017, per a 37-page opinion written by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long.
In his denial of nine of those charges from the federal suit, Long said police arrested Mann and Wade on March 19, 2017 in Mann’s Urbana apartment after a car crash. He said officers pushed Mann to the ground when he reached into his pocket and, while Mann claimed he was putting away his fake tooth, police thought he might be reaching for a weapon. Dispatch had told police there could be a weapon present, per Long, and their force used was reasonable.
On July 30, 2017, Long said a neighbor living below Mann’s apartment called police because noises coming from upstairs sounded like possible domestic violence. When police arrived, the judge said Mann opened the door a few inches, would not let officers inside and closed the door on their feet. Police searched Mann’s name in the law enforcement database and found a DeKalb County warrant for his arrest.
Long said officers came back with a battering ram, broke down the door and took Mann into custody.
“The facts known to the officers at the time of the arrest also reasonably supported their belief that Mann committed a battery and obstructed a peace officer because they saw Mann close a door on two officers’ feet,” Long said in his report. “Mann closed the door on the officers’ feet, and although he denies the context, Mann does not deny doing it.”
Long’s opinion concluded by saying there is no evidence police “considered (or even cared) that Mann was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Champaign police department”.
The other two charges from Mann’s federal lawsuit had been previously dismissed in December. They included claims against a police officer from the University of Illinois, The News-Gazette said.