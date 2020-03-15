The Federal reserve cut interest rates to nearly zero Sunday.
This is an attempt to stimulate the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By making borrowing as cheap as possible, the central bank hopes businesses and individuals will have ready access to nearly interest-free cash to invest and spend.
After Sundays move, the net borrowing rate range is between 0 and 0.25 percent.
The Fed's Open Market Committee issued a statement saying the rate would stay low "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."
This is the second attempt to try to stimulate the economy. The fed cut rates by a half percentage point on March 3. That was the first emergency rate cut since the financial crises over a decade ago.