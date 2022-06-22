(WAND)- Gas prices remain at an all time high, but state and federal leaders are working to provide some relief at the pump.
President Joe Biden is asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days. The move would save customers about 18 cents per gallon.
"It will provide families some immediate relief, just a little bit of breathing room- as we work to bring down prices for the long haul," President Biden explained.
The president is also calling on governors to make an impact on drivers' wallets.
"Calling on states to either suspend the state gas tax as well, or find some other way to deliver relief," President Biden said.
Illinois' gas tax sits just under 40 cents per gallon. This means drivers would save about 58 cents per gallon if both taxes were frozen.
Illinois leaders have already taken steps to help, freezing the scheduled July gas tax increase. Illinois drivers would have paid two cents more per gallon in state tax. The two cent pause is only on hold until January.
But a stipulation in the bill would require gas stations to post signs on the pump, explaining that state leaders paused the gas tax hike. Now, the Illinois Fuel Association is suing the state over the move, saying it violates gas station owners' first amendment rights.
"We do not want to turn our gas pumps into billboards for political speech for either party," Josh Sharp, CEO of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association told WAND News in April.
A Sangamon County judge is set to hear the lawsuit Friday.
Regardless of the outcome, the gas tax itself will not increase July 1st. But now the president is calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker, and others, to pause the gas tax entirely until prices come down.
