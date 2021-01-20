WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden's administration has extended a pause of payments on federal student loans through at least September.
The announcement came in a Wednesday night press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The pause gives even more relief to America's 42 million student loan borrowers.
The interest rate will be kept at 0 percent.
"Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families," the release said. "They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table."
The department in March initially allowed a 60-day pause on student loan payments and interest accruing. The pause has repeatedly been extended before it was set to expire at the end of January 2021.
According to CNBC, the vast majority of federal borrowers (about 90 percent) took advantage of the federal government's pause option.
