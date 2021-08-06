WASHINGTON (WAND) - The federal student loan payment moratorium has been extended until Jan. 31, 2022.
President Joe Biden's administration made this announcement Friday, weeks before the pause was going to expire at the end of September 2021. The president had faced pressure from debt relief advocates and some Democrats to extend the pause, per NBC News.
"The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment."
Federal leaders began the moratorium in March 2020 when the CARES Act was passed by Congress. It initially paused payments through September 2020 during the height of the pandemic and froze interest rates at 0 percent for the approximately 42 million federal borrowers.
Executive action from former President Donald Trump extended that pause through January of 2021 and President Biden extended it again through Sept. 30, 2021 when he took office.
