(WAND) - The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced a $57.5 million grant for the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
IDOT will use the funds to support the operating and capital expenses of public transit providers and intercity bus operators in downstate Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To see a breakdown of totals apportioned to each area, click HERE.
The FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touches surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene.
CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of those costs.
