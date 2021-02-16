ILLINOIS (WAND) - The federal government has announced COVID-19 vaccine delivery delays are happening across the U.S. due to winter weather.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed projected adverse weather impacting operations at partner and carrier facilities where vaccinates and ancillary supply kids come from. Those leaders said many regularly projected Tuesday deliveries will be significantly impacted by weather conditions.
The impact of the delays could continue through the week of Feb. 15 and may be affected by more adverse weather projected for later in the week.
Illinois leaders said they prepared for those by proactively ordering vaccine to be sent to the state's Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store and Stage site. This vaccine will be sent to providers around the state Tuesday and Wednesday, as weather permits, to continue support vaccination operations.
"IDPH has been in close communication with local health department and other providers on potential delays," an IDPH press release said. "This has included webinars, weather situational updates, and a rapid electronic notification to all vaccine providers. IDPH will continue to communicate with our local partners and providers with any updates as we have them."
IDPH said it will closely monitor weather and vaccine deliveries. Updated delivery information will be communicated to providers through the state's electronic notification system.
