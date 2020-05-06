FISHERS, Ind. (WAND) - A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond for a 6-year-old Indiana girl celebrating her birthday during the pandemic.
Jodan Price delivered a package to the Paternoster home in Fisher and mom, Liz mentioned he might be making extra delivery stops at their home because her daughter Emma was turning six.
Price returned the next day with four ice cream cupcakes for the birthday girl. The Paternoster's were overwhelmed by Price's kind gesture and posted to Twitter, asking FedEx to give Price a bonus for hi generosity.
Price said he wanted to do something special for Emma because he knew she would be celebrating with friends if we weren't in the midst of a Pandemic.
When Price stopped back by to thank the Paternoster's for posting about it, he found out that 80,000 people wanted to make sure he was thanked for his kind gesture.
Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1— Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020
