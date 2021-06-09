KAMPSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A FedEx delivery man was seriously hurt when two dogs escaped a home and attacked.
The victim was delivering to a home when the owners were gone Friday. American bulldogs noticed the stranger, unlatched the door and went outside, said Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington.
According to NBC affiliate KSDK, authorities said the man suffered serious arm damage and had to be airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis.
"At the scene, it was bad," Heffington said. "It's the worst I've seen."
The state of Illinois is now involved in the case due to its severity, and the courts will have to decide next steps. Euthanization could be possible.
The owners were served a summons and have to appear in court.
"The owners are pretty upset about the whole thing too. They couldn't believe what they saw from their dogs. I know the homeowners are having trouble dealing with this and they feel really bad about it all," Heffington said.
The dogs are currently detained.
A statement from FedEx said the following:
"First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of the individual involved in this incident. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety and security of our team members and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."
KSDK reached out to the victim's family. They are not speaking to media, per the request of their attorney. The station also reached out to the attorney and did not hear back.
