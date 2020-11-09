CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - FedEx is looking to hire more than 400 seasonal employees at the FedEx Ground facility in Champaign.
Open positions are for package handlers. These jobs have the opportunity to become full time opportunities as demand for services grows and networks expand.
For more information on how to apply, click HERE.
There will be an open house held Nov. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at 102 Mercury Dr. in Champaign.
Part time positions get vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, an employee discount program, and the oppurtunity for additional training and growth. Day and night shits are available.
There are no educational requirements. However, you must be at least 18 years old and able to haul and handle packages.
