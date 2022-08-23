LE ROY, Ill. (WAND) – The USDA began accepting applications for $100 million in biofuel infrastructure grants on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary Tom Vilsack kicking off the grant program at a Casey’s gas station in Le Roy, Illinois.
The funds will be used to encourage gas station owners to convert existing pumps to increase their sale of higher blend biofuels like ethanol and E-85. Casey’s, which had four or five stations using higher blend ethanol fuels five years ago, now has about 400 stations using those fuels. All of Casey’s new stations are using the cleaner burning fuels when they open.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, (D) Illinois, joined Vilsack for the announcement. The grants cover up to 50% of total eligible project costs to help owners of transportation fueling and fuel distribution facilities convert to high blends of ethanol and biodiesel. The higher-blend fuels must be greater than 10% ethanol and greater than 5% for biodiesel.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.