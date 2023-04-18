CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Feeding Champaign County Food Summit brought multiple organizations and volunteers together to discuss food insecurity in the community.
Organizations spoke about what they currently do, and how to work together to accomplish more.
“We are so resource rich that we’re not working well together. And so the idea is that we are coming together and trying to figure out what everybody can do a little bit more of or do better together to solve some of the problems that we’re seeing in relation to food insecurity,” said Valerie Koress, Community Nutrition Program Coordinator at Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Volunteers like Stevie Bennett from the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen were proud to discuss their work and how they give back to the community continuously.
“There are a lot of people out there that need a good, hot meal. There are people that are homeless that come by people with mental health issues, parents with little children. Anyone that wants can come eat with us," said Bennett.
There were also other discussions and workshops later in the evening about seeds and harvesting.
