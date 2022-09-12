(WAND WEATHER) - Summer weather is on the way back to Central Illinois.
After a taste of fall Sunday with periods of heavy rain during the morning, afternoon temperatures stalled in the 60s.
This morning, some hometowns woke up in the upper-40s.
A few showers are possible today. It'll be breezy and cool with highs in the 60s. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper-40s to around 50°.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week with a big warm-up.
Highs will reach the upper-70s Tuesday and the low-to-mid-80s Wednesday through the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
