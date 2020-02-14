DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Kardashians are going to have a very special Valentine's Day. No, not THOSE Kardashians.
We're talking about three feline sisters adopted together from the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.
After spending more than three years at the shelter, three black sibling cats named after celebrities Khloe, Kendall, and Kourtney Kardashian found a new home Thursday.
The Humane Society had hoped to find the cats a home together, but had said they were willing to separate them if needed to get them all adopted.
They were housed at the Humane Society for 1,138 days.
Instead, a family came in and decided the sisters' bond was too purrrfect to break up.
Congratulations to the family on their newest members and to the Kardashian sisters on finding a new home.