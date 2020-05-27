HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Gillman man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and threatening a public official.
Hoopeston police said an officer stopped Chase Miles on May 6 as he was walking on West Main St. The officer knew Miles was on parole and was by another law enforcement agency that Miles was suspected of being in possession of a gun. That violated the terms of his mandatory supervised release.
When the officer approached Miles he was compliant. However, when the office went to search him, he became upset and resisted.
The officer had to taze Miles.
He found a handgun loaded with ammunition on him.
Miles also made multiple threats to kill the officer and his family as he was being searched. He also threatened to have someone else kill the officer and his loved ones if he could not do it himself.
Miles got 14 years for the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge and five years for threatening a public official. The sentences will run concurrently. He will also have two years supervised release after he gets out.
