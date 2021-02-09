DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot himself and lied about what happened to police will serve prison time after pleading guilty.
After the Aug. 17, 2019 shooting, 24-year-old Stephan T. Moss told officers he heard a gunshot while standing outside and ran upstairs before realizing someone had shot him. He then went to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where medical professionals told police the wound was not consistent with his story.
The bullet had traveled straight down Moss' leg. Had someone shot him in the way he described, police said the bullet would have moved in a horizontal direction.
Moss later admitted he shot himself with a gun that someone had been trying to sell him. He picked it up without knowing it was loaded and accidentally fired the weapon.
Officers got permission to search Moss' apartment and said they found two fired casings, along with 20 live rounds of ammunition.
Moss, who has past convictions on his record for burglary and aggravated fleeing/eluding police, pleaded guilty in court to a charge of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. He was sentenced to two years in prison and received credit for time served from Aug. 19-21 in 2019. The sentence is to be following by one year of mandatory supervised release.
A second possession of a weapon by a felon charge was dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.
