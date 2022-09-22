Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Illinois House Republicans are urging lawmakers in the State Senate to reject a pending bill that would make possession of fentanyl a Class-A misdemeanor instead of a felony.
The bill passed the House earlier this year. It could come up in the Senate during the fall veto session which starts in mid-November.
Republicans are offering their own bill which would stiffen some penalties for dealers who try to target children with fentanyl sales. Especially “Rainbow Fentanyl” which comes in various colors and looks like candy. The Republican bill was filed on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.