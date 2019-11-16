DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - For the 23rd year, the Festival of Trees is returning to the city of Danville.
Since 1997, Festival of Trees has raised more than $4.2 million dollars for community outreach programs and special health care initiatives.
Last year, the proceeds from the festival funded new 3-D mammography equipment for OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. This year, the focus is to purchase a medical van. The non-emergency van will help individuals with transportation challenges they might be facing.
"All the trees are decorated and you have to pay to actually decorate them and that's one of the ways they raise the money," said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
He says there are other ways you can help raise the money by purchasing food, buying holiday gifts, participating in the raffles and just by even attending.
"It's basically the time of the year where we celebrate everything good about the community," said Williams.
The event will be held from November 16 - November 20, visit palmerarena.com for more information.